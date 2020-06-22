NuVasive launches Reline 3D

NuVasive has expanded its complex spine portfolio with the global commercial availability of Reline 3D, a posterior fixation system for patients suffering from paediatric spinal deformities.

The Reline 3D system is optimised for the treatment of adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS), which involves intricate surgical techniques to address the three-dimensional deformity present in the spine.

The system unifies current deformity techniques involving multi-step, single-plane correction, into one holistic procedure enabling surgeons to overcome current inefficiencies in the operating room.

Reline 3D is designed to provide simultaneous, three-dimensional deformity correction, through a simplified procedure, offering surgeons versatility without sacrificing a reproducible surgical experience.

Dr Robert Cho, chief of staff and paediatric orthopaedic surgeon at Shriners for Children Medical Center in Pasadena, California, said: “Prior to Reline 3D, my approach to treating three-dimensional spinal deformities in paediatrics was inefficient and required treating the coronal, sagittal, and axial planes separately.”

“Reline 3D allows me to simultaneously correct all three planes of the deformity at once, minimising stress on the bone-screw interface and rod deformation, and maximising my three-dimensional correction in patients with complex spinal curvatures.”

Reline 3D is an extension of NuVasive’s Reline system, a portfolio that includes Reline Open, Reline MAS, Reline Trauma and Reline Small Stature.

Since its commercial launch, NuVasive has continued to invest in the Reline system with increased capabilities and applications spanning from open to minimally invasive surgery, all designed to treat a vast array of spinal pathologies under one portfolio.

Matt Link, president of NuVasive, said: “Reline 3D represents a true procedural solution that increases efficiencies and supports a less invasive approach to addressing complex pathologies.”

“As an innovative leader in less invasive surgery, NuVasive is committed to providing industry-leading procedures and technologies that enable health systems and surgeons to provide the same standard of care while reducing operative time and length of stay in the hospital. With this launch of Reline 3D, we have expanded this commitment to the AIS patient population.”

Reline 3D is commercially available to patients within the US and European markets, and is expected to launch in other countries next year.

Stewart Tucker, orthopaedic surgeon at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, England, said: “As a key pioneer in expanding the utility of NuVasive’s Reline portfolio to create the Reline 3D system, it excites me that this differentiated solution is now widely available to the global spinal deformity community.”

“Reline 3D creates a streamlined solution for complex deformities and my peers in the European spinal community have converted to using it simply based on its correctional ability, efficiencies and versatile applications across paediatric and adult spinal deformities.”