Novadip Biosciences to unveil its 3M3 platform at BIO Digital 2020 by PelicanSSNadmin June 4, 2020

Novadip Biosciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its tissue regeneration technology platform to generate multiple product candidates, will unveil details of its 3M3 miRNA delivery platform in a recorded presentation at the BIO Digital conference taking place on 8 to 12 June.

Novadip’s 3M3 platform for tissue regeneration is aimed at healing damaged tissues by restoring their natural physiology and brings together more than 15 years of academic research with practical surgery experience and proof of principle clinical data.

3M3 consists of a 3D, scaffold-free extracellular matrix, utilising differentiated adipose-derived stem cells, to generate a high and stable amount of highly-specific growth factors and miRNAs to restore the physiology of natural healing of the tissue.

The platform is capable of driving three distinct classes of product: (i) autologous cell therapies for critical size tissue reconstruction; (ii) allogeneic off-the shelf therapeutics for prevalent and complex tissue defects such as multi-level spinal fusion, diabetic skin wounds and maxillofacial fractures; and (iii) miRNA/exosome-based therapeutics for unattainable systemic tissue and other diseases such as osteoporosis and osteoarthritis, and certain solid tumors.

Novadip has already demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with the autologous cell therapy line in bone reconstruction with two clinical trials ongoing in bone regeneration indications and advanced pre-clinical programmes for skin. It also has meaningful in vivo data for future allogenic off-the-shelf therapeutics.

The market potential across all three product lines could be worth in excess of $10 billion with future opportunities for partnering and licensing, according to Novadip.

The presentation at BIO Digital will be available on the conference website.

Dr Denis Dufrane, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of Novadip, commented: “Novadip’s clinical work to date provides confidence in our ability to restore natural healing and we are now focused on rapidly bringing the benefits of the platform to bear across multiple indications and product formats. We look forward to generating further data in support of our unique tissue regeneration technology platform as we strive to address the unmet need in damaged tissue conditions.”