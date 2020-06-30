DePuy Synthes extends partnership with AO

DePuy Synthes will continue to work with the AO Foundation to deliver professional education and develop innovations that help improve patient outcomes and increase efficiency of care, after renewing their five-year cooperation agreement.

The AO annually holds more than 800 educational events taught by nearly 9,000 AO-trained faculty, and reaches approximately 57,000 healthcare professionals through its programmes.

These include lectures, hands-­­on practical exercises, interactive discussion groups for surgeons and online learning.

Under the terms of the cooperation agreement, DePuy Synthes will continue to support the AO’s independently designed educational programmes to advance the organisations’ shared goal of driving professional education that meets the ever-changing needs of the global surgeon community.

DePuy Synthes will also continue to be the key industry partner for the AO Technical Commission (AO TC) and its global expert committees and groups in the specialty areas of trauma and corrective surgery of the musculoskeletal system, spine, craniomaxillofacial, veterinary products and related instruments and implants.

The medical device maker will develop new surgical techniques, implants and instruments under the medical guidance of independent surgeon experts in each of these AO TC specialty areas, with the aim of addressing some of the world’s most pressing healthcare challenges.

Aldo Denti, company group chairman of DePuy Synthes, said: “Today we proudly continue a collaboration that began almost 60 years ago to advance our shared goal of identifying and addressing compelling needs in orthopaedic surgical care.”

“Drawing on the deep expertise of DePuy Synthes and the AO Foundation, we commit to continued rigor and quality in the development of new technologies and to ongoing excellence in delivering world-class surgeon education.”