STEPS Rehabilitation win prestigious industry award for a second consecutive year April 7, 2020

STEPS Rehabilitation, a Sheffield-based company, won “Rehabilitation Provider of the Year” at the national Personal Injury Awards 2019.

This is the second consecutive year that STEPS has won the award, reaffirming the positive impact they are having on those who have suffered serious injuries and illnesses.

The judges said that STEPS: “Shone in their patient satisfaction and adapting services to constantly meet and provide high-quality services… their outcomes were outstanding!”

STEPS has a unique environment that enables clients recovering from brain injury, spinal cord injuries and complex trauma injuries access to a wide range of medical specialists and therapists all under one roof. Packages of care are tailored to each client, enabling a bespoke, flexible approach to every rehabilitation journey, to ensure those affected by life-changing injuries achieve their full potential.

Since opening its doors in 2017, STEPS has built a national reputation for delivering multi-disciplinary medical and rehabilitation care to clients from across the UK.

Speaking of their success at the awards ceremony, Managing Director, Jules Leahy said:

“Our ethos is to create a rehabilitation environment with a strong family-feel, where positivity and a can-do approach is adopted by everyone working at STEPS. This has been the key to our success and enables us to achieve the very best outcomes for our clients.”