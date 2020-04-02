FundamentalVR launches immersive spine surgical training into medical students’ homes April 2, 2020

FundamentalVR, producers of immersive technology to improve the way surgeons are trained, recently announced the expansion of its educational platform, Fundamental Surgery, with the addition of a new education modality @HomeVR.

For the first time, this brings educational simulations accredited by medical professional bodies to standalone VR headsets such as Oculus Quest and HTC Vive Focus Plus, making Fundamental Surgery the most advanced multimodal education and simulation platform available.

The hardware-agnostic software solution can mimic the physical cues of surgical actions, medical tools, and tissue variations. Studies have shown that this aids learning in helping trainees develop the muscle

memory essential for surgical skills. The platform utilises off-the-shelf hardware (PCs/laptops, VR

headset and haptic arms), making it less than a tenth of the cost of current learning practices.

The launch of @HomeVR compliments the gold standard education capabilities of the HapticVR modality and expands the platform to provide even more flexible and cost-effective learning opportunities. A single user login ensures a ubiquitous experience with the same high-fidelity graphics,

education content, and data tracking capabilities across each modality. It is a significant advance for

medical education and fuses Cutaneous (tactile vibration) and Kinesthetics (force feedback &

position) haptic technologies in a single platform, optimised for different stages of the learning process.

“Leveraging low-cost hardware, our multimodal platform allows medical institutions to take advantage

of the proven benefits of surgical simulations at scale, and in ways that ensure the consistency of

training delivery, and effectiveness of their curriculums,” said Richard Vincent, CEO, and co-founder,

FundamentalVR.

“The @HomeVR modality provides a highly mobile and cost-effective way to acquire the knowledge and understanding of the technical skills required to carry out surgical procedures. The HapticVR modality helps students apply and deepen this knowledge while becoming proficient in the skills required to carry out the procedures. Together, they provide a more powerful education platform. No other software platform can do both nor have received CME or CPD accreditation from the America Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the Royal College of Surgeons of England.”

For further information about Fundamental Surgery, please visit: www.fundamentalsurgery.com.