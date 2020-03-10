Congress is a platform for surgeons to exchange knowledge and share experiences in spine care March 10, 2020

AO Spine is excited to welcome thousands of spine professionals to its 9th annual Global Spine Congress (GSC) taking place in Rio de Janeiro from May 20-23, 2020

The GSC will bring together international leading spine experts and researchers in a unique setting, allowing participants to network, share the latest approaches and advancements to treatment in spine care, exchange knowledge and share experiences on a single platform.

For the first time, surgeons from around the world will train on spine procedures in the first course of its kind to replace cadavers with virtual reality. This year’s scientific program will also feature discussions and talks from leading international spine experts on hot topics in the field of spine care, such as AI, Endoscopy, Robotics and Augmented Virtual Reality.

All pre-courses will be held on May 20 and will offer access to international medical expertise in spine care and research.

The GSC programme offers a wide range of topics that covers all pathologies of the spine, allowing participants to attend a wide range of sessions based on their specific interests and needs. This year’s programme will feature an outstanding plenary session on AI, VR, Endoscopic Surgery and SI fusion, led by world-renowned spine experts. In addition to cutting-edge plenaries, the GSC will offer a fantastic line-up of symposia that will cover every major area in spine care. Once again, this year, AO Spine is organizing the popular session entitled “Women in Spine” which will continue the conversation on gender diversity in spine care. The AO Spine members-only sessions will delve into important topics to manage day-to-day activities and paper sessions that will transform the way we look at spine care.

The AO Spine Research objectives and Common Data Elements for Degenerative Cervical Myelopathy (RECODE-DCM) will launch its top ten research priorities for DCM at the GSC in Rio. The study is an international, multi-stakeholder initiative that aims to shape the way future DCM research is carried out, increase people’s understanding of DCM, and improve the outcomes for people living with this condition by implementing more effective and efficient research.

Be part of the discussion – register today!

The GSC offers an excellent opportunity to connect with fellow spine care professionals from around the word, allowing for exchange of knowledge, sharing of information, networking opportunities and learning from the best in the field.

The Congress will be held in Barra da Tijuca, a vibrant and modern city, located on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro and only 45 minutes from the Rio de Janeiro International Airport.

Registration is now open. Standard registration rates apply through May 10. After this date, late and onsite fees will apply. Visit the official GSC website for pricing information, schedule and registration.

Join us in Rio de Janeiro for this must-attend spine meeting. See you there!

SAVE THE DATE – GSC 2021 heads to Shanghai from April 14-17, 2021. Mark your calendars today!