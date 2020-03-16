BritSpine 2020 – postponed

BRITSPINE 2020 | EVENT POSTPONED

A message from the Britspine 2020 Organising Committee:

The UK Government have made the announcement they will be entering the “delay” phase of their Coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency measures, which includes enhanced self-isolation advice. In addition to this, the Royal Surgical Colleges, the British Medical Association and many other public bodies and organisations including advice from the Scottish First Minister have also advised against large gatherings and events.

After careful consideration, it has been agreed by the organising committee that BritSpine 2020 in Glasgow will not go ahead as planned in April 2020. (This also includes Masterclasses and NBP-CN Annual Meeting on 31 March)

BritSpine will be postponed until the week of 15 February 2021 at the SEC Centre, Glasgow.

Further information will be provided to all delegates as soon as possible early next week (from 17 March) by email and posted on www.BritSpine.com, including information on refunding or deferring registration fees for delegates and sponsors.

We suggest that all who were scheduled to attend in 2020 look at their individual travel and accommodation plans and try to cancel these at the earliest opportunity. We advise against any further accommodation or travel bookings, and we have suspended further registrations on the BritSpine 2020 Registration website.

We would like to thank you all for your support and patience.

Many thanks

Britspine 2020 Organising Committee