4-5 November 2020, The Oswestry Two-day Spinal Imaging Course; Oswestry March 18, 2020

This two day course of clinically based lectures and interactive case based discussion addressing all areas of Spinal Imaging (including Trauma) serves as a focus to facilitate problem solving in the spine, utilising the various imaging modalities and their application in a number of pathological scenarios.

A series of lectures delivered by Musculoskeletal Radiologists followed by an interactive case based session with dedicated film reading and discussion.

Target Audience: Specialist Registrars and Consultants in Radiology

Topics covered include:

Normal variants in spinal imaging Degenerative disc disease

Spinal infection

Spinal infection Non-infective inflammatory disease

Sports and overuse injuries in the young

Spinal cord and meninges

The brachial plexus

Spinal trauma

Marrow disease

Scoliosis

Vertebral collapse

Spinal stenosis

Spinal intervention

The programme for 2020 is not yet confirmed but for information the programme for 2019 is here



RCR CPD Credits applied

The registration fee is inclusive of lunch and refreshments, and course dinner at a local restaurant on Wednesday evening

4-5 November 2020

The Oswestry Two-day Spinal Imaging Course

Location: Oswestry

T: 01691 404661

E: enquiries@orthopaedic-institute.org

W: www.orthopaedic-institute.org