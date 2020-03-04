4-5 November 2020, The Oswestry Two-day Spinal Imaging Course; Oswestry

March 18, 2020

This two day course of clinically based lectures and interactive case based discussion addressing all areas of Spinal Imaging (including Trauma) serves as a focus to facilitate problem solving in the spine, utilising the various imaging modalities and their application in a number of pathological scenarios.

A series of lectures delivered by Musculoskeletal Radiologists followed by an interactive case based session with dedicated film reading and discussion.

Target Audience: Specialist Registrars and Consultants in Radiology

Topics covered include:

  • Normal variants in spinal imaging Degenerative disc disease
    Spinal infection
  • Non-infective inflammatory disease
  • Sports and overuse injuries in the young
  • Spinal cord and meninges
  • The brachial plexus
  • Spinal trauma
  • Marrow disease
  • Scoliosis
  • Vertebral collapse
  • Spinal stenosis
  • Spinal intervention

The programme for 2020 is not yet confirmed but for information the programme for 2019 is here

RCR CPD Credits applied

The registration fee is inclusive of lunch and refreshments, and course dinner at a local restaurant on Wednesday evening

 

T: 01691 404661
E: enquiries@orthopaedic-institute.org
W: www.orthopaedic-institute.org

