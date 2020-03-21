21-22 September 2020, The 6th World Congress on Spine and Spinal Disorders; Dubai

The 6th World Congress on Spine and Spinal Disorders – Spine 2020 has been postponed from 13-14 April to 21-22 September 2020.

In the prevailing situation, the committee of Spine 2020’s priority is to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of the global spine community. Corresponding to the upcoming Spine 2020 congress, we are aware that due to the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Dubai government-imposed inbound and outbound travel restrictions until this crisis is settled down. Also, many participants have been affected by travel bans imposed by their regional authorities. Therefore, and because of the unpredictability of the current situation, the Spine 2020 Program Committee has decided to postpone the congress.

The new dates for our Spine 2020 are 21-22 September 2020. We would encourage you to check regularly Spine 2020 congress website concerning updated information. Yours sincerely, Ms. Luciana Alice Program Committee Information: We are very proud to promote the dissemination of scientific knowledge and strengthening the friendship among the professionals working in the complex and challenging field of Spinal Disorders. After the resounding success of Spine 2019 and under the guidance of Spine 2020’s scientific committee, we are looking forward to an outperforming scientific program.

The Spine Congress 2020 will emphasise on building top-notch keynote lectures, speaker sessions, workshops, and young researchers forum that flags high tech progresses at the global level. Subsequently, there will be symposia, case discussions and exhibitions demonstrating new theories and practise in spine and it’s subspecialties.

We are also glad to invite eminent professors, scientists, surgeons, residents, and fellows around the globe to propagate the most advanced idea and technologies in spine care.

Dubai is the world’s leading international business centre and is central to the various universities, educational institutes and research facilities whose expertise business or academic can be strengthened.

We are passionately working to ensure this meeting be a grand success and a memorable to the participants. We look forward to seeing you all in Spine 2020 and hopefully to enjoy the hospitality of the Emiratis.