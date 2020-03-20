20-24 April 2020, Spinal Injuries Urology Course; Sheffield March 17, 2020

The spinal injuries urology course has been run in Sheffield since 1977.

It teaches the urological neurophysiology, assessment and management of patients with spinal cord injuries and other neuropathic conditions, with knowledge applicable to the challenging functional urological problems.

It also educates the urologist in the holistic management of complex neuropathic patients including bowel and sexual function.

For further information, please use the email link of Sheilagh Reid below.

Organised by: of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Sheilagh Reid of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals