18 November 2020, UK Spine Annual Conference 2020; Birmingham March 17, 2020

The UK Spine conference has been postponed from the 2nd April 2020, it will now take place on 18 November, 2020.

The UK SPINE conference 2020 brings together key stakeholders from the UK innovation space for healthy ageing. We will be showcasing what has happened in the UK SPINE in 2019/2020 and openly discuss the challenges for the future of healthy ageing. To get an idea of what to expect, watch the highlights video from last year’s conference!

For more information and to register your place, please visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/uk-spine-annual-conference-2020-tickets-80042893449