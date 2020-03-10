10-12 June 2020, Future Surgery – ASGBI International Surgical Congress 2020; Glasgow March 17, 2020

Message from ASGBI:

You will all be feeling worried about the COVID-19 virus and what this means for you, your families, our patients and all our staff. As doctors we all have general responsibilities in relation to COVID-19 and for these we should seek out and act upon national and local guidelines. These are constantly evolving, and we should adhere to the latest advice available (which may change from the information posted here). Guidance from NHSI/E and PHE is being frequently updated as the national caseload and required response in evolving. Your Trust will have an Incident Management Team in place and will have plans on what activity continues in light of pressure on services and staffing. Please consult with your local management team.

The ASGBI’s centenary meeting in Glasgow from 10th -12th’ June promises to be an event of a lifetime with a strong line up of speakers and faculty member covering the full spectrum of emergency and elective general surgical practice. It will include cutting edge research, discussions on legal and human factors, and a range of educational symposia on diverse topics. The conference will cover what you need to know about the generality of the surgery in your day-to-day life – things that are typically not covered in subspecialty association meetings.

Essentially, there will be something for everybody whatever your chosen subspecialty. There will be talks from national as well as international experts who would be difficult to find under one roof in any meeting in the world and if you are that way inclined, opportunity to meet and network with colleagues and friends from all over in the vibrant city of Glasgow.

We have:

Nikki Henderson, the youngest ever Round-the-World skipper to talk to us about leadership in the 2020s

an international line-up of speakers for our Robotics symposium, as well as experts in cancer surgery to talk about the future of gastrointestinal cancer.

a joint Society of Academic and Research Surgeons/ASGBI symposium looking at the “best three papers” in robotics, collaborative research, and emergency general surgery.

a very important “Training in the 2020s” symposium looking at the changes to training in the future as well as a look at how modern training now looks.

We are pleased to partner with GESTS to provide the latest up to date management of emergency surgery and trauma, particularly focusing on “Don’t make a bad situation worse” and the ever popular “tips, tricks and error traps”.

We have a forward-thinking NIHR innovation symposium looking at the latest breakthroughs in innovation and the next possible technologies to impact our practice.

We are pleased to announce the first ever General Surgery CESR workshop in recognition of the importance of our SAS doctors who provide such a vital service in the NHS. This half-day workshop will cover all aspects of how to apply for a CESR and a future career.

As we enter a new decade, the sustainable unit of the future is looked at:

what makes staffing safe and sustainable?

mentoring and coaching

how to get a good work-life balance

how to build resilience.

Professor Peter Brennan will talk about Human Factors and how we can break down barriers in theatre to make a more productive and safer environment for our patients. Finally, we have a hernia symposium on abdominal wall reconstruction and the dilemmas in the emergency setting, and we close the meeting with our “Bad Day On Call” symposium where interesting and challenging emergency cases are discussed.

For the trainees, they will have the fantastic opportunity to showcase their research and other academic work to the leaders of surgery in the country and get noticed. The meeting will offer them visibility very few platforms in the UK can compete with. In addition to the usual Moynihan prize, researchers can also compete for a new RCSEd/ASGBI centenary medal that will be awarded to the best free oral presentation. All accepted abstracts will, as usual, be published in the British Journal of Surgery.

All in all, this is a conference you would not want to miss. The world of surgery is changing rapidly and so are the needs of the surgeons. As a champion of surgeons for last 100 years, ASGBI has a track record of representing your issues. We know that surgeons are increasingly concerned about work-life balance, gender imbalance, and unsustainable work patterns. We want to hear from you and present policymakers with viable solutions for the future. Get involved!

For updates and information to book, please visit: https://na.eventscloud.com/website/4991/