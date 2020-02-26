Precision OS to host first-ever cadaver-less training course for surgeons at the Global Spine Congress February 26, 2020

Precision OS Technology, developers of the medical-grade virtual reality ™ learning platform that advances surgical readiness, announced recently its plan to host the first-ever cadaver-less training course at the Global Spine Congress (GSC) using their mobile platform, the Oculus Quest.

Hailed as one of the largest gatherings globally for spine surgeons, the GSC takes place from 20-23 May in Rio de Janeiro and provides a unique forum for the exchange of ideas, strategies and tactics that positively influence patient care.

“We considered how to improve patient outcomes very carefully when creating our surgeon training platform,” said Dr. Danny Goel , an orthopaedic shoulder surgeon and Chief Executive Officer, Precision OS. “Being in the operating room and understanding the challenges we face as surgeons is how we approached our model. There are critical unmet needs with current models of simulation that are required for surgeons to become experts — and we feel our method helps to fill those gaps.”

The virtual reality educational modules, built on the Unreal Engine by Precision OS enable the user to learn concepts faster — garnering a 570 per cent improvement in efficiency over traditional approaches to training — while also enhancing technical skill and decision-making by 150 per cent in the operating room. These advantages were proven out in a landmark study conducted by Precision OS that was performed in collaboration with the Canadian Shoulder and Elbow Society (CSES) and published in The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery – American .

“The Global Spine Congress is very excited to offer a novel course on spinal procedures using the Precision OS virtual reality platform to replace cadavers and teach complex spinal procedures,” said Dr. Jeffrey Wang, Course Chairman and Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Neurosurgery, University of Southern California Spine Centre.

“It appears the future of surgical simulation is now available, and we are extremely pleased to offer this unique opportunity to utilise modern technology and optimise the educational experience.”

Virtual reality imparts an unmatched level of contextual learning by improving understanding, technical skills and surgical confidence. The Precision OS modules supply its users with deliberate practice that is both time- and cost-effective and beneficial during surgery.

“Advanced immersive technologies are allowing us to rethink the entire educational paradigm which has been in place for the last several hundred years,” Dr. Goel said.

“Being able to provide this level of value to surgeons from around the world, while having their trust and confidence in our product is a great honour. There is a linearity that exists in our current training models that is being challenged with personalised education. We are harnessing and utilising virtual reality to its maximum potential to really drive this competency-based curriculum.”

