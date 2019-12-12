OmniVision announce Guinness World Record for smallest image sensor and new miniature camera module for disposable medical applications December 12, 2019

The smallest image sensor commercially available provides high quality images from the smallest parts of anatomy, for brain, ophthalmic, ENT, cardiac, spinal, gynaecological and urology procedures.

OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a developer of digital imaging solutions, recently announced that its OV6948 is the winner of the Guinness World Record for ‘The Smallest Image Sensor Commercially Available’ with its size of 0.575 mm x 0.575 mm. Derived from this ultra small imager, the company also announced its OVM6948 CameraCubeChip™, a fully packaged, wafer-level camera module measuring 0.65 mm x 0.65 mm, with a z-height of just 1.158 mm.

OmniVision developed these innovative medical imagers to address the market demand for decreased invasiveness and deeper anatomical access. These imagers can address the many challenges posed by reusable medical imaging equipment, including cross-contamination risks and inefficiencies due to high costs.

Utilising a highly effective and economical wafer-level packaging technology, the OVM6948 is making the mass production of disposable medical imaging equipment possible. Additionally, this complete module can be integrated into a catheter or endoscope with a diameter as small as 1.0mm.

“Previously, procedures in the body’s smallest anatomy were performed either blind or using low quality images from fiberscopes, as existing cameras were too big and reusable endoscopes were not cost effective,” said Aaron Chiang, marketing director at OmniVision.

“The OVM6948 wafer-level camera module offers a compact, high quality solution for disposable guidewires, catheters and endoscopes, which are experiencing growing demand because of their ability to reduce cross-contamination risks, downtime inefficiencies and costs associated with the repairs, preprocedural testing and sterilization of reusable endoscopes. In addition, these compact disposable medical devices can improve patient comfort and shorten recovery time.”

The OVM6948 is the only ultra small “chip on tip” camera with backside illumination, which provides excellent image quality and better low-light performance to help reduce LED heat, along with improved sensitivity. It also allows for the use of superior lens technology over competing front-side illumination cameras in this class.

The image above shows the OVM6948 next to a peppercorn.